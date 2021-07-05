Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.22% of Twin Disc worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. Research analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twin Disc Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

