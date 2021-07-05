Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Gibraltar Industries accounts for about 1.3% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.94.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.