Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORBC remained flat at $$11.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 229,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORBCOMM Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

