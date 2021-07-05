Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $318,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STL opened at $24.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.76. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

