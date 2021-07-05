Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. 8,276,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,912,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,358 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.