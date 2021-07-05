Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Up 20.1% in June

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 805,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $95.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $110.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

