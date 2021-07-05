TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Acquired by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,111 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFFP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.62. 228,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,190. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP).

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.