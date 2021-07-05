The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.24. 3,068,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

