The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

XONE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.10. 498,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,660. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41. The ExOne has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

