The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.
GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.
NYSE:GS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
