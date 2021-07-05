The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 44.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

