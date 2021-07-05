The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.70% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $30,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

