The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after acquiring an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,185,000 after acquiring an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $129.69. 456,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.66. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $102.87 and a 52-week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.