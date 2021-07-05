The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,127 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 1.8% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 826.8% during the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,119 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $38,797,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 821,573 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $46.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

