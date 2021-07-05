The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.90. The Mosaic reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 763.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

NYSE:MOS opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.40. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

