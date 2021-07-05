The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,572,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02. The company has a market cap of $332.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $120.88 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

