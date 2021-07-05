The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Increased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.6% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,025. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $190.67 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

