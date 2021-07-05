THETA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $164.94 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.19 or 0.00017944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THETA has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $6.19 billion and $164.94 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.63 or 0.00793557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.65 or 0.07907522 BTC.

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

