ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13,190.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.0674 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $13,190.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00135325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00166762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.33 or 1.00064700 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold launched on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

