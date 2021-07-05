TigerCash One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.60 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $842,957.17 and approximately $7.60 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 476.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.85 or 0.00918156 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.