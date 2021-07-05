TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $415.73 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $7.78 or 0.00022819 BTC on major exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $415.73 million and $12.13 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 89.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00054438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00902201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.41 or 0.08173973 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

