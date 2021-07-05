Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the first quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the first quarter worth $204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the first quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $1.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 672,396 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of four 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers and three 157,000 dwt tankers.

