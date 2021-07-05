Toscafund Asset Management LLP Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Toscafund Asset Management LLP lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. BrightSphere Investment Group comprises 6.6% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Toscafund Asset Management LLP owned 0.39% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.11. 14,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.29%.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

