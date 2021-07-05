Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 37.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 528,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 143,736 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

