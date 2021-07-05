TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

TRSWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.17. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.