Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 979.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,161,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,861,061. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Transocean has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.66.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

