Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post $719.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $676.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $751.34 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $343.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

