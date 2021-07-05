Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Reaches $1.12 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.12 million and $367.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00003252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00132766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00168998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,377.99 or 0.99699280 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

