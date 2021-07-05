Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,789,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,363 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Tredegar worth $41,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tredegar by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $13.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $449.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $23.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

