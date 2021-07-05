Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

GSBC stock opened at $53.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $737.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.99.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

