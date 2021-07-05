Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

