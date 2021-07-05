Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 4,600 Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Rocky Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $401.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.56. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

