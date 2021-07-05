Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 159,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,655,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 169,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 282,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $24,027,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

