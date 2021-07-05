Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $104.43 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $104.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.