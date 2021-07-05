Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vishay Precision Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

VPG stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $471.04 million, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.41 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.