Trexquant Investment LP Takes $225,000 Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of LCNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LCNB by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCNB by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LCNB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LCNB by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.94. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

