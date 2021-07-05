Trexquant Investment LP Takes $235,000 Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after purchasing an additional 638,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,536,000 after purchasing an additional 95,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 112,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.