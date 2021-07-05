TrueFeedBack Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $11.49 million and $97,178.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.78 or 0.00805711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.71 or 0.08047870 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

