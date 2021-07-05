TrueFi (TRU) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $21.44 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

