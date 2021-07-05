Truist Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $42.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by Truist from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.99.

NYSE:DVN opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Devon Energy by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

