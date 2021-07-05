Truist Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective increased by Truist from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $252.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $260.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

