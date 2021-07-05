Truist Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $126.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by Truist from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.85.

FANG stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $5,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

