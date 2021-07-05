Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other Tupperware Brands news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $23.85. 702,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,400. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

