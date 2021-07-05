Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $26.69 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28,040.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,818 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 15.8% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $26,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $66,708,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $678.90. 27,097,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,071,869. The stock has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $632.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.21 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

