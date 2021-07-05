Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Invests $37,000 in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EH. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter valued at $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EHang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,112,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EHang by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.47. 43,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,972. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -168.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82. EHang Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $129.80.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 48.90%.

EH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

