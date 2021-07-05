Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $127,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $565,086,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.