Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKHVY remained flat at $$16.04 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.98. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

