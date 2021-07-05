Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 47,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THCA. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 742,699 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,942,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 571,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

