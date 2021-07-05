UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 38,663 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $44,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 432,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,317,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

NYSE TAP opened at $53.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

