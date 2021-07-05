UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $52.67 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,644,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,704 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $52,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.