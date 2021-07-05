UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $58.80 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $58,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Masimo stock opened at $252.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.17. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

